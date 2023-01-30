Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kylo

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kylo KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for almost two months.

Kylo is small, but has a big heart! He never barks and would be a great companion for you or another dog. Kylo is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Motina.

