LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Supermarkets Arena announced Monday country artist Luke Bryan will perform in concert Thursday, July 27.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.selectaseatlubbock.com

More information coming soon!

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.