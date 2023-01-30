Marsha Sharp Fwy. shut down after crash, traffic delays expected
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have blocked off portions of Marsha Sharp Freeway due to a crash and icy conditions.
Police stated a 2-vehicle crash occurred just before 11:45 a.m. on Monday. No injuries were reported.
Eastbound traffic has been shut down from University Avenue to Insterstate-27, according to a traffic alert.
TxDOT is reportedly salting the roads to address the icy conditions.
Authorities are requesting motorists avoid the area.
