Marsha Sharp Fwy. shut down after crash, traffic delays expected

Traffic alert
Traffic alert
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have blocked off portions of Marsha Sharp Freeway due to a crash and icy conditions.

Police stated a 2-vehicle crash occurred just before 11:45 a.m. on Monday. No injuries were reported.

Eastbound traffic has been shut down from University Avenue to Insterstate-27, according to a traffic alert.

TxDOT is reportedly salting the roads to address the icy conditions.

Authorities are requesting motorists avoid the area.

