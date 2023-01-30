Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Monday morning top stories: Icy road conditions prompt school delays, closures

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Schools delaying start of class as icy road conditions are expected

One person injured in crash overnight

Protests over Tyre Nichols death

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SUV crashed into a home early Sunday morning.
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash
We’ve declared Monday and Tuesday to be First Alert Weather Days with a Winter Weather Advisory...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: South Plains under Winter Weather Advisory starting Monday morning
Winter Weather Chances Increase
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday
Jon Walter, a semifinalist for the Best Chef in Texas through the James Beard Foundation.
Wolfforth chef Jon Walter named semifinalist for Best Chef in Texas
Lorenzo vs Crosbyton fight
UIL committee suspends Lorenzo and Crosbyton teams after game ends in fight

Latest News

Emergency crews on on scene of a rollover near the South Loop and I-27.
One injured in rollover in North Lubbock
One person is hospitalized after a crash overnight in West Lubbock.
1 seriously injured in crash on West Loop overnight
School weather cancellations
Ice accumulations prompt school delays, closures
Ray Mendoza was named the new police chief for the Lubbock Independent School District Police...
Lubbock ISD Police Chief Ray Mendoza condemns officers involved in Tyre Nichols death