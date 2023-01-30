Monday morning top stories: Icy road conditions prompt school delays, closures
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Schools delaying start of class as icy road conditions are expected
- Lubbock-Cooper has canceled classes today
- Lubbock ISD and Frenship ISD are on a two-hour delay
- Find a full list of closings and delays here
One person injured in crash overnight
- Police are investigating a late night crash in the 5600 block of West Loop[ 289
- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries
- Here’s what we know: 1 seriously injured in crash on West Loop overnight
Protests over Tyre Nichols death
- Protestors across the nation are calling for justice for Tyre Nichols
- Memphis police released bodycam footage of officers beating him after a traffic stop
- Get the latest updates here: GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture
