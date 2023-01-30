Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Multiple unexplained deaths reported at South Carolina home

Multiple unexplained deaths occurred at a West Greenville, South Carolina, home on Sunday, authorities said.
By Sumner Moorer and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A coroner’s office in South Carolina said there were multiple unexplained deaths after authorities received a medical call about several people at a home.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s office said they responded to the West Greenville on Sunday.

The coroner’s office said someone called 911 to report a cardiac arrest.

Officials did not identify the people who died or provide a specific number, only saying they were all adults.

The deputy coroner said they did not want to speculate on the cause of death and should know more after autopsies were performed Monday.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SUV crashed into a home early Sunday morning.
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash
We’ve declared Monday and Tuesday to be First Alert Weather Days with a Winter Weather Advisory...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: South Plains under Winter Weather Advisory starting Monday morning
Winter Weather Chances Increase
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday
Jon Walter, a semifinalist for the Best Chef in Texas through the James Beard Foundation.
Wolfforth chef Jon Walter named semifinalist for Best Chef in Texas
Lorenzo vs Crosbyton fight
UIL committee suspends Lorenzo and Crosbyton teams after game ends in fight

Latest News

FILE - Signs stand outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 25, 2023....
School where boy shot teacher reopens with added security
Marie Kondo says her home is not so tidy after having three kids.
Marie Kondo says she is not as tidy after 3 kids
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
5 Ukrainian civilians killed as warring sides mull next move
For ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal
COVID-19 is at a “transition point,” but it remains a public health emergency of international...
COVID-19 pandemic is at ‘transition point,’ WHO says