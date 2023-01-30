One injured in rollover in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews on on scene of a rollover near the South Loop and I-27.

Around 7:42 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of the flyover on the South Loop near the interstate. One person suffered moderate injuries.

Avoid the area if possible. Lubbock police have issued several traffic alerts as icy roads continue to worsen.

