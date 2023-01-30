SAFETY REMINDER: Public Utility Commission Urges Texans to Use PUCT Resources to Monitor and Report Local Outages

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As winter weather moves across much of Texas, including possible accumulations of ice, the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) is urging Texans to monitor and report local power outages that could result from downed lines.

“We expect to have sufficient generation to meet the power demands of Texas during this winter weather,” said Peter Lake, PUCT Chairman. “Our biggest concern is power line safety, especially in areas that experience icing. Ice can weigh down lines and topple tree limbs causing local power outages.”

Texans can use the PUCT’s storm resources information on the agency’s website to monitor local outage maps, find contact information to report local outages to electricity providers, and useful safety tips. The Storm Resources Page can be found HERE.

Texans are also reminded never to approach downed power lines. Downed lines can still be energized and can energize the surrounding ground, structures, or materials, such as fences, trees, debris, or vehicles. If you encounter downed power lines, move to a safe distance, and contact your local authorities immediately.

PUCT personnel will continue to monitor this winter weather around the clock, working closely with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and partner agencies including the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, Railroad Commission of Texas and others to ensure the safety of the people of Texas.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Public Utility Commission of Texas