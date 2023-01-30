Scammer calling Lubbock residents claiming to be sheriff’s deputy

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received several calls from members of the community stating they were called by someone claiming to be a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office.

The caller will tell the individual(s) that they have a warrant out for their arrest and that he or she can make payment over the phone. The caller is very persistent and convincing, at times referring to the citizen by name and using a real name of a deputy to gain the trust of the victim. The caller is spoofing an actual Lubbock County number.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office or any other law enforcement agency will never notify anyone by phone in regard to a warrant, and will certainly never request or demand payment over the phone.

If a citizen is ever in doubt about a call they receive from a deputy regarding a warrant or someone wanting personal information, you are encouraged to call the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 806-775-1601 to check the authenticity of the call.

We highly encourage citizens not to give any personal information over the phone to anyone they are not familiar with. These calls are scams.

If you have an emergency or wish to make a report please contact the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at the following 24-hour numbers:

Emergency – 911

Non-emergency – 806-775-1600

