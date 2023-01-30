Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Scammer calling Lubbock residents claiming to be sheriff’s deputy

Lubbock County Sheriff's Office
Lubbock County Sheriff's Office(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received several calls from members of the community stating they were called by someone claiming to be a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office.

The caller will tell the individual(s) that they have a warrant out for their arrest and that he or she can make payment over the phone. The caller is very persistent and convincing, at times referring to the citizen by name and using a real name of a deputy to gain the trust of the victim. The caller is spoofing an actual Lubbock County number.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office or any other law enforcement agency will never notify anyone by phone in regard to a warrant, and will certainly never request or demand payment over the phone.

If a citizen is ever in doubt about a call they receive from a deputy regarding a warrant or someone wanting personal information, you are encouraged to call the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 806-775-1601 to check the authenticity of the call.

We highly encourage citizens not to give any personal information over the phone to anyone they are not familiar with. These calls are scams.

If you have an emergency or wish to make a report please contact the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at the following 24-hour numbers:

Emergency – 911

Non-emergency – 806-775-1600

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office

Most Read

School weather cancellations
Ice accumulations prompt school delays, closures
A SUV crashed into a home early Sunday morning.
1 seriously injured after car crashes into South Lubbock home, MCIU investigating
Hwy 62/82 crash
Driver seriously injured in crash on Hwy 62/82
Winter Weather Chances Increase
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday
We’ve declared Monday and Tuesday to be First Alert Weather Days with a Winter Weather Advisory...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: South Plains under Winter Weather Advisory starting Monday morning

Latest News

Manslaughter trial opening statements expected tomorrow
Manslaughter trial opening statements expected tomorrow
Manslaughter trial opening statements expected tomorrow
Manslaughter trial opening statements expected tomorrow
A SUV crashed into a home early Sunday morning.
1 seriously injured after car crashes into South Lubbock home, MCIU investigating
1 seriously injured after car crashes into South Lubbock home, MCIU investigating
1 seriously injured after car crashes into South Lubbock home, MCIU investigating
Reserves at Preston Trails fire
Wolfforth apartment fire displaces 1 adult, 3 children