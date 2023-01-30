Midland Police Department provides update on unidentified teen investigation

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland held a news conference on Thursday regarding the unidentified teen who was found unattended near Ward Street and Shandon Avenue. You can watch the full video above.

MPD detectives are asking if people around Ward St. and Shandon Ave and surrounding streets could check for any camera footage that shows the youth in an effort to put together an idea of other areas he may have traveled in.

Videos can be sent to jalonzo@midlandtexas.gov

On Tuesday, MPD Detectives and Crime Scene Unit collected DNA and fingerprints from the juvenile. That information has been sent to Dallas, but those offices are closed at this time due to icy weather in the Metroplex. Because of this, samples could take weeks to process.

During this process, the child was asked to write his name.

He wrote the name Cordarius several times.

Detectives have followed up on information received from the public and surrounding agencies but have not been able to identify the juvenile.

MPD has said they are in contact with agencies in Collier County, Florida after social media circulated with theories that the child may be from the Sunshine State.

According to the city, on Jan. 29 officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Ward St. and Shandon Ave. regarding a check person request.

Upon arrival, Officers observed a black male juvenile, approximately 13-17 years old, walking alone in the alley. Officers attempted to collect information from the juvenile but he would not respond. Officers recognized he may have a mental disability and was non-verbal.

The male subject wrote his name when asked by Officers, but the handwriting was not legible.

Midland Fire Department EMS was notified and responded to check the male subject. Realizing medical treatment was unnecessary; he was transported to the Midland Police Department. The Crimes Against Persons Unit responded to further investigate.

Despite attempts to identify the child through social media, he remained unidentified and was released to Child Protective Services.

---ORIGINAL STORY BELOW---

The Midland Police Department needs help locating this young man’s family.

He is approximately 13-17 years old and is not able to communicate what his name is or where he lives. He was found unattended near Ward Street and Shandon Avenue.

If you have any information that could help the Midland Police Department return this young man to his family, please call 432-685-7108.

