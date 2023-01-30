UPDATE: 1 seriously injured in crash on West Loop overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit provided an update on the condition of the driver that crashed just before 1 a.m. this morning.

38-year-old Roy Villareal was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of West Loop 289. The crash happened in the southbound main lanes of Loop 289 and was taken to UMC with serious injuries

LPD reports that Villareal has improved and his injuries are now considered moderate.

Investigators believe that Villareal was southbound in the 5600 block of West Loop 289 when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with the center concrete barrier.

