Wolfforth apartment fire displaces 1 adult, 3 children

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to an apartment fire in Wolfforth that left one household without a home and several other apartments damaged.

An apartment on the ground floor of the Reserves at Preston Trails caught fire just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning, according to a Wolfforth Fire Department official.

No one was home at the time. However, one adult and three children have been displaced. Officials stated the Red Cross is assisting them.

In addition, the apartment above was damaged by smoke and another apartment has smoke and flooding damage.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but authorities stated it was accidental.

