1 dead in semi-truck crash in Yoakum Co.
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
YOAKUM CO., Texas (KCBD) - A crash in Yoakum County on Monday morning has left one man dead.
Reynaldo Flores Arreola, 60, was driving west on County Road 250 in a semi-truck around 10 am., according to a report from Texas DPS.
While approaching County Road 385, the semi-truck traveled off the road and into a steep ditch.
The vehicle then rolled over, severely injuring Arreola.
The 60-year-old died at the scene.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.