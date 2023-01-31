1 dead in semi-truck crash in Yoakum Co.

YOAKUM CO., Texas (KCBD) - A crash in Yoakum County on Monday morning has left one man dead.

Reynaldo Flores Arreola, 60, was driving west on County Road 250 in a semi-truck around 10 am., according to a report from Texas DPS.

While approaching County Road 385, the semi-truck traveled off the road and into a steep ditch.

The vehicle then rolled over, severely injuring Arreola.

The 60-year-old died at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.