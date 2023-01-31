1 killed in rollover near Lamesa

LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - DPS has released information on a fatal crash involving one vehicle on US 87, just three miles south of Lamesa.

According to DPS, a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 64-year-old Benjamin Arcos-Rios, was traveling southbound at an unsafe speed considering the precarious roadway conditions due to ice.

The passenger, 60-year-old Fausta Gaspar de Arcos, who was not properly secured by a safety belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS. Rios was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

