Behind school record comeback, Red Raiders shock #13 Iowa State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders dug deep rallying from a 23-point deficit to upset #13 Iowa State 80-77 in overtime at the United Supermarkets Arena Monday Night.

It’s the biggest comeback in Red Raider Basketball history breaking the 1997 mark when Tech came back from 17 down to beat Nevada.

The Red Raiders lost to Iowa State by 34 in Ames earlier this month.

The Cyclones looked to repeat that feat in Lubbock Monday night opening up a 23-point second-half lead.

Texas Tech kept battling, tying the game with 20 seconds, forcing overtime.

Kevin Obanor had 24 points and 13 rebounds to surpass 2000 career points with over 1000 rebounds.

Only 126 players in College Basketball have ever done that. The only Red Raider to reach this feat was Rick Bullock.

Jaylon Tyson added 11 points and 9 rebounds.

It’s the first Big 12 win of the season for the Red Raiders who move to 12-10 overall and 1-8 in Conference.

The Red Raiders visit #12 Baylor on Saturday.

