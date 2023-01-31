Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Behind school record comeback, Red Raiders shock #13 Iowa State

Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University(Texas Tech University)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders dug deep rallying from a 23-point deficit to upset #13 Iowa State 80-77 in overtime at the United Supermarkets Arena Monday Night.

It’s the biggest comeback in Red Raider Basketball history breaking the 1997 mark when Tech came back from 17 down to beat Nevada.

The Red Raiders lost to Iowa State by 34 in Ames earlier this month.

The Cyclones looked to repeat that feat in Lubbock Monday night opening up a 23-point second-half lead.

Texas Tech kept battling, tying the game with 20 seconds, forcing overtime.

Kevin Obanor had 24 points and 13 rebounds to surpass 2000 career points with over 1000 rebounds.

Only 126 players in College Basketball have ever done that. The only Red Raider to reach this feat was Rick Bullock.

Jaylon Tyson added 11 points and 9 rebounds.

It’s the first Big 12 win of the season for the Red Raiders who move to 12-10 overall and 1-8 in Conference.

The Red Raiders visit #12 Baylor on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School weather cancellations
Ice accumulations prompt school delays, closures
A SUV crashed into a home early Sunday morning.
1 seriously injured after car crashes into South Lubbock home, MCIU investigating
Hwy 62/82 crash
Driver seriously injured in crash on Hwy 62/82
Jonathan Dean Shadden, 33
Man accused of running over woman near downtown Lubbock bar arrested
Winter Weather Chances Increase
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Postgame news conference with Lady Raiders Coach Krista Gerlich
Tech men battling LSU in Big 12-SEC Challenge matchup
Texas Tech tops LSU in Big 12-SEC Challenge 76-68
Lady Raiders hosting Baylor at USA
Lady Raiders fall to Baylor 79-59
Source: KCBD Video
Red Raiders remain winless in Big 12