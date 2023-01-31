Comedian Felipe Esparza bringing Big Foo Tour to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Comedian and actor Felipe Esparza is bringing his Big Foo Tour to The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Felipe Esparza is known for his stand-up specials such as: They’re Not Gonna Laugh at You, Translate This, and his latest dual-release on Netflix, Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones (2 different performances in two languages), his recurring appearances on Netflix’s Gentefied, NBC’s Superstore and Adult swim’s The Eric Andre Show, as well as winning Last Comic Standing (2010), and his popular podcast called, What’s Up Fool?

Esparza said that he got his start in comedy because someone asked him to list 5 goals in life. During a stint in rehab before he was 21, Felipe was asked what his dreams and goals were. As a young Mexican immigrant growing up in the projects in Boyle Heights (East L.A.) and then as a teenage father with a drug and alcohol problem, it was a difficult task because he said he had never thought that far ahead. Up until that question, Felipe was under the impression that life was over at 18. Among the items on his list of goals, “to be happy,” and “to be a stand‐up comedian,” because of how he connected with an old Bill Cosby album when he was younger.

Esparza said that if you had told him back then that all this life experience would one day make people laugh, he wouldn’t have believed it. From being raised in the projects in a family of nine, living in the most gang‐infested neighborhood in the country to winning NBC’s Last Comic Standing, to selling out live comedy shows all over the country and being able to act in TV shows and movies, Esparza shows no signs of stopping.

Tickets for Felipe Esparza - Big Foo Tour go on sale to the public on Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $29.50 to $59.50 plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849, and in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

