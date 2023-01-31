Local Listings
Crash on Hwy. 62/82 leaves woman dead, 7-month-old injured

Hwy 62/82 crash
Hwy 62/82 crash(KCBD, Aric Mitchell)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Co. crash Monday morning has left one woman dead and a 7-month-old child injured.

Emergency crews responded to a crash just east of Idalou shortly after 9 a.m.

Officials stated a utility van was driving north on FM 400, approaching the intersection at Hwy. 62/82. Another vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Hannah Nicole Hernandez of Floydada, was heading west on the highway. The utility van tried to pull onto the roadway and drove in front of Hernandez’s car. The two vehicles crashed in the intersection.

Hernandez and a 7-month-old child were injured and taken to UMC. The 20-year-old later died from her injuries.

The crash is still being investigated.

