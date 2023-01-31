First Alert Weather Day today, tomorrow, more freezing rain to come

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. this morning. Very light freezing drizzle and snow are expected with light ice accumulation possible. Temperatures will be in the upper 10s for the majority of the morning, with wind chills in the single digits.

Wx Highlights (KCBD)

Another cold day as high temperatures will barely make it to the upper 20s, with mostly cloudy skies. It will be breezy with winds coming from the northeast. There will be a pause in precipitation during the day. Icy roads, overpasses, and sidewalks will still be hazardous. Along with the potential of power outages due to icing on powerlines and trees.

Quickcast Today (KCBD)

Tonight, another wintry mix will expand across the region with light accumulation. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 10s. An Ice Storm Warning will go into effect for southeastern Rolling Plains around midnight and will be in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Tomorrow, another morning of light freezing rain and wintry showers is expected. High temperatures will not be as cold, in the lower 30s.

Wintercast (KCBD)

Wednesday night freezing rain and snow return, again with light accumulation possible. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 20s.

On Thursday things will begin to warm up, but precipitation will stick around for the majority of the morning and afternoon. High temperatures will be around 50, so freezing rain chances will be around in the morning leaving us with rain in the afternoon.

This is a developing winter storm. Forecast updates are likely over the next several days. Watch for them here, in our free KCBD Weather App, and on-air during all our newscasts on KCBD NewsChannel 11, FOX34, and Telemundo Lubbock.

