Jackson named SAC Pitcher of the Week

Ty Jackson
Ty Jackson(Wayland Baptist University)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wayland Baptist’s Ty Jackson has been named Sooner Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week, the first of the 2023 season.

Jackson, a super senior from Shallowater, was honored after pitching the Pioneers to a season-opening 1-0 road victory over the University of Houston Victoria. Jackson scattered six hits and recorded seven strikeouts with only one walk in the seven-inning shutout win. He threw 115 pitches.

The right-hander logged four complete games last season when he posted a 5-4 record.

Jackson and the Pioneers (2-2) make their home debut at 2 p.m. Thursday against New Mexico Highlands in the opener of a four-game series.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Wayland Baptist University

