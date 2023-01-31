Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sweet Pea

Meet Sweet Pea! She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for two months.
Meet Sweet Pea! She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for two months.(Lubbock Animal Services)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sweet Pea KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for two months.

Sweet Pea has a lot of personality! She is always ready for an adventure and loves to play with people and dogs. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kylo.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School weather cancellations
Ice accumulations prompt school delays, closures
Hwy 62/82 crash
Driver seriously injured in crash on Hwy 62/82
Jonathan Dean Shadden, 33
Man accused of running over woman near downtown Lubbock bar arrested
Winter Weather Advisory today for much of the KCBD viewing area. Winter Storm Watch for the...
First Alert Weather Day: More hazardous weather ahead
Emergency crews on on scene of a rollover near the South Loop and I-27.
One injured in rollover in South Lubbock

Latest News

Meet Kylo! He is a one-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for almost two months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kylo
Meet Kylo! He is a one-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for almost two months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Kylo
Meet Motina! She is a two-year-old blue heeler/pit mix who’s been at the shelter for one month.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Motina
Meet Motina! She is a two-year-old blue heeler/pit mix who’s been at the shelter for one month.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Motina