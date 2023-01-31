KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sweet Pea

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sweet Pea KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for two months.

Sweet Pea has a lot of personality! She is always ready for an adventure and loves to play with people and dogs. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kylo.

