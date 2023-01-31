Littlefield police investigating shooting death

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday night.

Just after 11 p.m., officers were called to an unresponsive person at a home near Cole Street and North Eastside Ave.

Police found 30-year-old Edward Jimenez with a gunshot wound. Investigators say he died at the scene.

Littlefield police are investigating the incident with the assistance of the Lubbock Police Department and Texas Rangers.

Investigators say there is no threat to the public at this time.

