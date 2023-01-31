Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Littlefield police investigating shooting death

Logo from Littlefield Police SUV
Logo from Littlefield Police SUV(KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday night.

Just after 11 p.m., officers were called to an unresponsive person at a home near Cole Street and North Eastside Ave.

Police found 30-year-old Edward Jimenez with a gunshot wound. Investigators say he died at the scene.

Littlefield police are investigating the incident with the assistance of the Lubbock Police Department and Texas Rangers.

Investigators say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School weather cancellations
Ice accumulations prompt school delays, closures
Hwy 62/82 crash
Crash on Hwy. 62/82 leaves woman dead, 7-month-old injured
Jonathan Dean Shadden, 33
Man accused of running over woman near downtown Lubbock bar arrested
Winter Weather Advisory today for much of the KCBD viewing area. Winter Storm Watch for the...
First Alert Weather Day: More hazardous weather ahead
Emergency crews on on scene of a rollover near the South Loop and I-27.
One injured in rollover in South Lubbock

Latest News

Big Foo Tour at Buddy Holly Hall
Comedian Felipe Esparza bringing Big Foo Tour to Lubbock
Snyder city manage announces retirement.
Snyder gas plant shutdown after transformer failure
Hwy 62/82 rollover
Rollover near Wolfforth leaves 1 Ropes ISD student dead
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
1 dead in semi-truck crash in Yoakum Co.