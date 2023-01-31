Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock Meals on Wheels urgently looking for delivery drivers today

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is urgently searching for helping hands and vehicles today.
Lubbock Meals on Wheels is urgently searching for helping hands and vehicles today.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Meals on Wheels is urgently searching for helping hands and vehicles today.

Many of the organization’s regular volunteers have canceled due to the inclement weather. However, meals still need to be delivered.

Today, delivery drivers do not need to have registered with Meals on Wheels at a prior date. The organization is taking anyone willing to help.

Those who are interested can call (806)792-7971 by 10:30 a.m. this morning.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School weather cancellations
Ice accumulations prompt school delays, closures
Hwy 62/82 crash
Crash on Hwy. 62/82 leaves woman dead, 7-month-old injured
Jonathan Dean Shadden, 33
Man accused of running over woman near downtown Lubbock bar arrested
Winter Weather Advisory today for much of the KCBD viewing area. Winter Storm Watch for the...
First Alert Weather Day: More hazardous weather ahead
Emergency crews on on scene of a rollover near the South Loop and I-27.
One injured in rollover in South Lubbock

Latest News

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
1 dead in semi-truck crash in Yoakum Co.
Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are asking for the ...
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in finding aggravated robbery suspect
Hwy 62/82 crash
Crash on Hwy. 62/82 leaves woman dead, 7-month-old injured
Snyder city manage announces retirement.
Possible transformer explosion at Snyder gas plant