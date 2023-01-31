Lubbock Meals on Wheels urgently looking for delivery drivers today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Meals on Wheels is urgently searching for helping hands and vehicles today.

Many of the organization’s regular volunteers have canceled due to the inclement weather. However, meals still need to be delivered.

Today, delivery drivers do not need to have registered with Meals on Wheels at a prior date. The organization is taking anyone willing to help.

Those who are interested can call (806)792-7971 by 10:30 a.m. this morning.

