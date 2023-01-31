Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock police asking for public’s help in finding aggravated robbery suspect

Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are asking for the ...
Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect in an early morning aggravated robbery in South Lubbock.(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect in an early morning aggravated robbery in South Lubbock.

Lubbock Police were called to the Circle K in the 9700 block of Milwaukee Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on January 30th for reports of a robbery.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the suspect, who is believed to be a Hispanic male, entered the business and threatened the cashier with a gun, before fleeing the scene on foot with money.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers, who can remain anonymous, could be eligible for a reward.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School weather cancellations
Ice accumulations prompt school delays, closures
Hwy 62/82 crash
Crash on Hwy. 62/82 leaves woman dead, 7-month-old injured
Jonathan Dean Shadden, 33
Man accused of running over woman near downtown Lubbock bar arrested
Winter Weather Advisory today for much of the KCBD viewing area. Winter Storm Watch for the...
First Alert Weather Day: More hazardous weather ahead
Emergency crews on on scene of a rollover near the South Loop and I-27.
One injured in rollover in South Lubbock

Latest News

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
1 dead in semi-truck crash in Yoakum Co.
Hwy 62/82 crash
Crash on Hwy. 62/82 leaves woman dead, 7-month-old injured
Snyder city manage announces retirement.
Possible transformer explosion at Snyder gas plant
Lubbock Meals on Wheels is urgently searching for helping hands and vehicles today.
Lubbock Meals on Wheels urgently looking for delivery drivers today