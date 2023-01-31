Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls he met online

The suspect is facing a variety of charges related to the alleged sexual assaults of several teenage girls. (WMUR via CNN)
By WMUR Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHUA, N.H. (WMUR) - A former New Hampshire man is accused of sexually assaulting several underage girls, and prosecutors say he had help from other women.

Prosecutors allege 43-year-old Jesse Reynolds had nearly 40 profiles on a dating site, through which he would message underage girls, bring them to his home in Nashua and sexually assault them. He is facing a variety of charges related to the alleged assaults.

Authorities started looking into Reynolds in 2016 after several teenage girls came forward alleging sexual assault. They said he recruited girls online through an app called MeetMe.

Prosecutors say Reynolds fled to Michigan upon learning about the investigation. He was arrested there Jan. 10.

Prosecutors also say Reynolds was romantically involved with several women he referred to as “sister-wives.” He allegedly had them pick up the girls from their home or from school and bring them to his home. Investigators said the girls would be blindfolded as they were taken to his home.

A judge called the accusations “a version of human trafficking” in a court hearing Monday.

Defense attorneys said that while the charges are serious, Reynolds has no prior record.

Investigators said there could be more possible victims, adding that Reynolds previously lived in Vermont and Massachusetts. They’re asking anyone who might have more information to give them a call.

Copyright 2023 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School weather cancellations
Ice accumulations prompt school delays, closures
A SUV crashed into a home early Sunday morning.
1 seriously injured after car crashes into South Lubbock home, MCIU investigating
Hwy 62/82 crash
Driver seriously injured in crash on Hwy 62/82
Jonathan Dean Shadden, 33
Man accused of running over woman near downtown Lubbock bar arrested
Winter Weather Chances Increase
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday

Latest News

The Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old boy allegedly shot his teacher has reopened...
Va. elementary school where first grade teacher shot reopens
Chair Jerome Powell will likely stress that the Fed's campaign to conquer high inflation is far...
Consumer Watch: Fed likely to raise interest rates again
The suspect is facing a variety of charges related to the alleged sexual assaults of several...
Prosecutors: Suspect used nearly 40 dating profiles to find underage victims
Lubbock ISD administrators say they take several factors into consideration before delaying or...
‘Not an easy decision:’ Lubbock ISD explains process for canceling or delaying school for bad weather