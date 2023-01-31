Local Listings
Manslaughter trial opening statements expected tomorrow

Alexander May of Midland is accused of drinking, speeding, and driving in the wrong lanes of the South Loop when he crashed into Jonathan Pesqueda.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Opening statements are expected to be made tomorrow in a manslaughter trial related to a wrong-way crash in 2017.

Alexander May of Midland is accused of drinking, speeding, and driving in the wrong lanes of the South Loop when he crashed into Jonathan Pesqueda near Indiana Avenue.

18-year-old Pesqueda died at the hospital.

Court records show that May’s blood alcohol content was 3x the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Jonathan Pesqueda had just graduated from Lubbock High School three months before the head-on collision.

If convicted for Pesqueda’s death, May could face up to 20 years in prison.

