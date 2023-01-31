Possible transformer explosion at Snyder gas plant

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - Snyder officials say an explosion heard and felt by residents Tuesday morning was a transformer that blew out at a local gas plant.

The Snyder Volunteer Fire Department said just before 7 a.m. a transformer blew northwest of Snyder near the Kinder Morgan plant. Power was knocked out and personnel are currently working to fix the issue.

No injuries have been reported and the fire department says it believes the situation is stable at this time.

Law enforcement are out diverting traffic as roads around the plant will be closed until power can be restored.

The fire department posted the following update:

