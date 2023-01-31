Local Listings
Report: Infant in stolen car died after crash in Milwaukee

A 1-year-old child died after the car he was sitting in was stolen and crashed. (WTMJ, CELL PHONE VIDEO, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A 13-month-old boy who was in a car stolen last week in Milwaukee died after it crashed into a minivan shortly after the theft, a medical examiner says.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said Zarion Robinson was in a car seat in the stolen car’s back seat when it hit the minivan last Friday, minutes after the car was stolen.

According to the medical examiner’s report, paramedics found Zarion awake and crying and still partly strapped into his car seat, which overturned and was facing down on the back seat’s floor.

But he was pronounced dead at a hospital early Saturday, about two hours after the crash.

The 31-year-old woman who was driving the stolen car was injured in the crash and remains hospitalized. She has been arrested but has not been formally charged.

Zarion’s mother told police she left her car unlocked late last Friday when the vehicle was stolen shortly after she ran back inside their home to get something, according to the report.

The crash occurred minutes later and a couple of miles away from the mother’s home.

The occupants of the minivan the car collided with ran from the scene after the crash and police continue searching for them.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

