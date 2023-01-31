Local Listings
Rollover near Wolfforth leaves 1 Ropes ISD student dead

Hwy 62/82 rollover
Hwy 62/82 rollover(KCBD, Aric Mitchell)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover involving two Ropes ISD students Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on Hwy. 62/82 near Wolfforth around 9:30 a.m.

DPS officials stated two students were in the vehicle when it flipped.

One of the students died from their injuries, according to other officials. Authorities have not given an update on the other student’s condition.

Ropes ISD released the following statement:

Ropes ISD is asking for the prayers of our community and the surrounding communities as we mourn the loss of one of our kids, who passed in a car accident this morning.  We all know that our kids lives are precious and each child is loved. Every child of God is valued and we are extremely saddened by this loss.  We pray for this family, the school and the community.

In addition, Plains ISD released the following statement:

Tonight’s games at Ropes have been postponed due to a tragic accident involving one of their athletes. A make up time and date will be determined later today. Please keep the community of Ropes in your prayers as they go through this difficult time.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

