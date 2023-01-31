Salvation Army activates Cold Patrol, Cold Cot mode

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Salvation Army of Lubbock is stepping up once again as sub-freezing temperatures are expected over most of the week.

Erica Hitt, Director of Social Services at the shelter says it is officially in “cold cot” mode. Meaning the shelter will go above normal capacity to house as many people as possible during this cold snap.

“Anyone and everyone that’s trying to get out of the elements and out of the cold weather,” Hitt said. “They can come stay with us for the night.”

Those who take advantage of the shelter’s services will get a warm meal and a place to sleep out of the elements. Hitt says she is urging anyone worried about getting left out in the cold to come to the Salvation Army for help.

“We’re urging everyone to seek shelter in the next few days,” Hitt said. “Temperatures are just going to be too harsh.”

For those who need help getting to the shelter, the Cold Patrol will be out every evening for the remainder of the week to hand out supplies and give rides to the Salvation Army.

Anyone who doesn’t want to return to the shelter will still be given vital supplies.

“If they come across individuals that do not want to come into the shelter, then they are going to give them the means to survive the night,” Hitt said.

Those supplies don’t come easy. Hitt says the shelter is currently low on hygiene products and other resources.

“Sleeping bags, hand warmers, hot meal, gloves, jackets, they’re going to be distributing those out as well tonight.

If you’d like to help you can take your donations to the shelter.

For those who need help from the Cold Patrol, call the shelter or monitor its Facebook page to find out where the team will be stopping.

