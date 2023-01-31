Snyder gas plant shutdown after transformer failure

Local Listings
Snyder city manage announces retirement.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - Snyder officials say an explosion heard and felt by residents Tuesday morning was a transformer that blew out at a local gas plant.

Officials with Kinder Morgan said around 7 a.m. the facility experienced a power outage and equipment failure causing flaring and venting of gas.

The facility has since been shutdown with no impacts to the surrounding community. All personnel have been accounted for and no injuries have been reported.

Out of precaution, a portion of CR 226 and FM 1611 near the facility have been closed.

The cause of the equipment failure is under investigation.

Kinder Morgan provided the following update:

Early this morning, the Kinder Morgan SACROC facility, located in Snyder, Texas, experienced a power outage and equipment failure, resulting in flaring and venting at the facility. The company has isolated and shut down the facility, and the area has been secured with no impacts to the surrounding community. All Kinder Morgan personnel have been accounted for, and air monitoring is being conducted around the perimeters of the site monitoring for H2S. As a precaution, a portion of County Road 226 and FM 1611 near the facility have been closed.

Appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified, and we are in coordination with local responders to continue assessing the damages to the site and communicating with nearby residents. An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway, and we are working with our customers on any impacts.

