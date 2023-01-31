Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Tuesday morning top stories: Hollis Daniels trial set to begin Monday

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

More schools delaying class

Alexander May trial begins today

Hollis Daniels trial set to begin Monday

  • Opening statements will begin next week in the trial of Hollis Daniels
  • He is charged with Capital Murder in the shooting death of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr. in 2017
  • Read more here: Jury selected for Hollis Daniels trial

More fall out over Nichols’ death

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School weather cancellations
Ice accumulations prompt school delays, closures
Hwy 62/82 crash
Driver seriously injured in crash on Hwy 62/82
Jonathan Dean Shadden, 33
Man accused of running over woman near downtown Lubbock bar arrested
Winter Weather Advisory today for much of the KCBD viewing area. Winter Storm Watch for the...
First Alert Weather Day: More hazardous weather ahead
Emergency crews on on scene of a rollover near the South Loop and I-27.
One injured in rollover in South Lubbock

Latest News

Lubbock ISD administrators say they take several factors into consideration before delaying or...
‘Not an easy decision:’ Lubbock ISD explains process for canceling or delaying school for bad weather
'Not an easy decision,' process for canceling or delyaing school
'Not an easy decision,' process for canceling or delyaing school
Manslaughter trial opening statements expected tomorrow
Manslaughter trial opening statements expected tomorrow
Manslaughter trial opening statements expected tomorrow
Manslaughter trial opening statements expected tomorrow