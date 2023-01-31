Tuesday morning top stories: Hollis Daniels trial set to begin Monday
Published: Jan. 31, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
More schools delaying class
- More schools are delaying the start of class this morning due to icy roads
- Lubbock-Cooper ISD is on a two-hour delay
- Complete list of latest delays and closures here
Alexander May trial begins today
- Attorneys will deliver opening statements today in the trial of Alexander May
- He is accused of being drunk during a wrong-way crash that killed another driver in 2017
- Read more here: Manslaughter trial opening statements expected tomorrow
Hollis Daniels trial set to begin Monday
- Opening statements will begin next week in the trial of Hollis Daniels
- He is charged with Capital Murder in the shooting death of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr. in 2017
- Read more here: Jury selected for Hollis Daniels trial
More fall out over Nichols’ death
- Memphis police revealed two more officers of their duty over the death of Tyre Nichols
- Three first responders were also fired for failing to treat his injuries
- Details here: GRAPHIC: 7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death
