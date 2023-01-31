Tuesday morning top stories: Hollis Daniels trial set to begin Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

More schools delaying class

More schools are delaying the start of class this morning due to icy roads

Lubbock-Cooper ISD is on a two-hour delay

Complete list of latest delays and closures here

Alexander May trial begins today

Attorneys will deliver opening statements today in the trial of Alexander May

He is accused of being drunk during a wrong-way crash that killed another driver in 2017

Read more here: Manslaughter trial opening statements expected tomorrow

Hollis Daniels trial set to begin Monday

Opening statements will begin next week in the trial of Hollis Daniels

He is charged with Capital Murder in the shooting death of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr. in 2017

Read more here: Jury selected for Hollis Daniels trial

More fall out over Nichols’ death

Memphis police revealed two more officers of their duty over the death of Tyre Nichols

Three first responders were also fired for failing to treat his injuries

Details here: GRAPHIC: 7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.