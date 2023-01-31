Volunteers step up to help Meals on Wheels following weather delivery concerns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slick road conditions left Lubbock Meals on Wheels in a bind today after volunteers called in over concerns that the weather presented delivery risks. But, one social media post showed just how fast the Lubbock community can come together.

Lisa Gilliland, Executive Director of Lubbock Meals on Wheels says, “For our volunteers, it is not just the roads, it is getting up to that doorway.”

That icy weather can make those volunteers a little weary about running their routes. Gilliland says today their regular volunteers did not feel comfortable traveling their routes.

“Some of our volunteers couldn’t go today or they were a little unsure of getting out,” said Gilliland

The clients who receive meals are usually homebound, elderly, or disabled. Gilliland says missing a delivery is not an option. So, Meals on Wheels took to social media to ask the Lubbock community for help and the response was overwhelming.

“We have got more than enough help today, everybody is calling in, they are sending emails, they are responding, the numbers are incredible,” said Gilliland.

Among all of those calls and emails was Brandi Wright. She says she saw the nonprofit’s plea on social media.

“I saw it on Facebook and I thought I can help this morning, I have some extra time so I can help,” said Wright.

Wright says by the time she arrived at Meals on Wheels, plenty of new volunteers had stepped up to make the deliveries possible.

“When I got here they had enough drivers, but if someone doesn’t show up I will be glad to deliver,’ Wright said.

Wright says her mother volunteers regularly at the nonprofit, and after driving with her on her routes over the summer she saw how rewarding volunteering is.

“It does bring joy to us. It is very rewarding for us as well as for them to get their meals every day,” said Wright.

Meals on Wheels is always in need of Volunteers, if you are interested in delivering please visit the LMOW website.

