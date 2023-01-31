Local Listings
Wintry mix to arrive tonight presenting potential travel issues


By John Robison
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The First Alert Weather Days will continue through tomorrow as the latest winter storm moves into Texas with a wintry mix and more travel problems.

I expect the light wintry mix after midnight, increasing in real coverage and intensity tomorrow in the late morning and continuing into Thursday morning. The precipitation will be moving out of the area by early Thursday but travel problems will continue through mid-day Thursday, if not longer.

If you’re planning on traveling to the DFW or Hill country areas tomorrow and Thursday check...
If you’re planning on traveling to the DFW or Hill country areas tomorrow and Thursday check ahead since they could experience some heavy ice accumulations.(KCBD, John Robison)

Temperatures will remain in the teens and low 20s tonight and warm slightly in the central and northwestern communities Wednesday afternoon. However, most of the South Plains will remain at or below freezing again Wednesday.

The heaviest accumulation of ice will be in the region along and east of the caprock, from Dickens east and southeast to Snyder, and into the central areas of the state, including the DFW region.

If you’re planning on traveling to the DFW or Hill country areas tomorrow and Thursday, check ahead since they could experience some heavy ice accumulations.

The South Plains will begin to warm by Thursday afternoon with highs in the 60s by the weekend.

