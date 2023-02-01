Local Listings
3 killed, 1 injured in Tuesday morning rollover west of Brownfield

(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Three people have died and another is injured after a Tuesday morning rollover in Terry County.

Texas DPS tells us four people were traveling eastbound on US Highway 380, four and a half miles west of Brownfield around 7:40 a.m. when their 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck “lost traction and entered a side skid.” DPS tells us the vehicle slid across the center stripe and the westbound lane of travel and rolled as it entered the ditch before coming to final rest.

46-year-old Little-Julian V. Amala, 34-year-old Johnie Davis Young and 40-year-old David Rosales were killed in the crash.

29-year-old Sandy Andrew Garcia was injured and transported to UMC.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

