DPS: 7 people involved in east Lubbock Co. crash, some seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS troopers are investigating a rollover east of Lubbock involving seven people.

The crash occurred on FM 40 near FM 4000 around 1:30 p.m., according to DPS officials. The vehicle, which was carrying seven people, lost control and flipped.

The occupants of the vehicle were left with various injuries.

All those injured were taken to UMC for serious to moderate injuries.

