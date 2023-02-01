Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

FAWD: Dangerous Winter Storm Conditions Continue

By Collin Mertz
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The First Alert Weather Day continues, as patchy winter precip continues throughout the area throughout this evening and overnight. With lows tonight dropping into the 20s, re-freezing is expected, so be cautious on roads in the early morning hours. Tomorrow, scattered winter precip continues, transitioning to rain as we warm up. Highs tomorrow in the mid 40s.

Winter Weather Advisories, Watches, and Warnings
Winter Weather Advisories, Watches, and Warnings(KCBD)

We continue to warm into the weekend, with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday, and mid-to-upper 60s for the weekend, though overnight lows through Saturday stick to the upper 20s and low 30s. Partial cloud cover expected Friday and throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 62/82 rollover
Rollover near Wolfforth leaves 1 Ropes ISD student dead, another injured
Hwy 62/82 crash
Crash on Hwy. 62/82 leaves woman dead, 7-month-old injured
3 killed, 1 injured in Tuesday morning rollover west of Brownfield
Temperatures will remain in the teens and low 20s tonight and warm slightly in the central and...
First Alert Weather Days continue as winter storm moves through Texas
Emergency crews are responding to a major crash on SH 114, west of Mallard Rd. near Smyer.
One killed in crash on SH 114 east of Smyer

Latest News

Wx Weather Highlights
First Alert Weather Day; Winter storm slowly approaches
As the winter storm develops today we are expecting freezing rain, snow, and ice. Travel...
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, Feb. 1
As the winter storm develops today we are expecting freezing rain, snow, and ice. Travel...
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Wednesday, Feb. 1
As the winter storm develops today we are expecting freezing rain, snow, and ice. Travel...
Daybreak Today Weather - Wednesday, Feb. 1