FAWD: Dangerous Winter Storm Conditions Continue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The First Alert Weather Day continues, as patchy winter precip continues throughout the area throughout this evening and overnight. With lows tonight dropping into the 20s, re-freezing is expected, so be cautious on roads in the early morning hours. Tomorrow, scattered winter precip continues, transitioning to rain as we warm up. Highs tomorrow in the mid 40s.

Winter Weather Advisories, Watches, and Warnings (KCBD)

We continue to warm into the weekend, with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday, and mid-to-upper 60s for the weekend, though overnight lows through Saturday stick to the upper 20s and low 30s. Partial cloud cover expected Friday and throughout the weekend.

