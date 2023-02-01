First Alert Weather Day; winter storm slowly approaches

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the winter storm develops today we are expecting freezing rain, snow, and ice. Travel conditions will become hazardous. This morning’s temperatures will be in the upper 10s, with wind chills in the single digits.

There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the central and southwestern part of the viewing area until 9 a.m. tomorrow. Our winter storm is arriving later than expected but once it arrives the wintry mix will continue throughout the day allowing for ice accumulation of around one-tenth of an inch in the Lubbock area.

Wx Weather Highlights (KCBD)

High temperatures for the day will be in the lower 30s with light east winds. Precipitation will continue throughout the night, and road conditions will still be hazardous as overnight low temperatures drop below freezing into the upper-20s.

Wintercast (KCBD)

For the Southern Rolling Plains, there is an Ice Storm Warning in effect until tomorrow at 6 a.m. Dangerous driving conditions are expected in these counties. Along with ice accumulation near or more than half an inch.

Wx Weather Highlights (KCBD)

Tomorrow morning a slight chance of freezing rain, snow, and ice will still be present, along with hazardous road conditions. Our freezing showers will turn into rain, as temperatures warm up. Rain showers will end from west to east by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s, with cloudy skies, and north winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday night patchy ice is still possible with overnight temperatures in the low 20s. Cloud coverage will diminish through the night, and winds will turn northwest around 10 mph.

3 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Things warm up for us and we dry out Friday with high temperatures in the mid-50s. Sunny skies are expected with southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph. Overnight temperatures near 30.

More warm weather on Saturday too with high temperatures in the mid-60s with mostly cloudy skies.

