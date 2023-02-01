Hoop Madness Scores for Tuesday, Jan. 31
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from around the South Plains.
GIRLS
Childress 54 Abernathy 16
Idalou 31 Shallowater 28
Cotton Center 33 Amherst 31
Roosevelt 37 Slaton 35
New Deal 45 Olton 43
Sudan 75 Hale Center 43
All Saints 63 Southcrest Christian 37
Valley 38 Silverton 18
New Home 84 Seagraves 23
Plainview 58 Caprock 22
Farwell 82 Highland Park 20
Crosbyton 59 Petersburg 50
Spur 55 Motley County 54
Lorenzo 2 Southland 0 forfeit
Paducah 73 Patton Springs 35
BOYS
Childress 61 Abernathy 44
Shallowater 48 Idalou 38
Roosevelt 50 Slaton 32
Hale Center 70 Sudan 47
Olton 52 New Deal 51
Boys Ranch 63 Bovina 31
All Saints 50 Southcrest Christian 35
Lorenzo 2 Southland 0 forfeit
New Home 80 Seagraves 30
Whitharral 69 Anton 40
