Hoop Madness Scores for Tuesday, Jan. 31

Hoop madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17
(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from around the South Plains.

GIRLS

Childress 54 Abernathy 16

Idalou 31 Shallowater 28

Cotton Center 33 Amherst 31

Roosevelt 37 Slaton 35

New Deal 45 Olton 43

Sudan 75 Hale Center 43

All Saints 63 Southcrest Christian 37

Valley 38 Silverton 18

New Home 84 Seagraves 23

Plainview 58 Caprock 22

Farwell 82 Highland Park 20

Crosbyton 59 Petersburg 50

Spur 55 Motley County 54

Lorenzo 2 Southland 0 forfeit

Paducah 73 Patton Springs 35

BOYS

Childress 61 Abernathy 44

Shallowater 48 Idalou 38

Roosevelt 50 Slaton 32

Hale Center 70 Sudan 47

Olton 52 New Deal 51

Boys Ranch 63 Bovina 31

All Saints 50 Southcrest Christian 35

Lorenzo 2 Southland 0 forfeit

New Home 80 Seagraves 30

Whitharral 69 Anton 40

