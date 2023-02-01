Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Snoop

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Snoop KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

He loves to go on trips to the park, to the parks, on hikes and swimming. He would love an abundance of toys and another friend to play with. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sweet Pea.

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Snoop
Meet Sweet Pea! She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for two months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Sweet Pea
