Law enforcement urging drivers to slow down on icy roads

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Icy road conditions have been the cause of many crashes in the area over the last few days. Responding law enforcement officers are urging drivers to slow down and be aware of the conditions.

Sergeant Johnny Bures with DPS says, “A lot of the accidents have been weather related. It could have been if folks just slowed down it might have changed the outcome.”

Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety have been assisting with crashes all week long. Sergeant Bures says even when the public is given plenty of warnings about severe weather, people still do not account for icy conditions.

“It is easy to try to take off, or to think, well, the stop sign is still way down there; I don’t have to stop until I get there and then you go to stop and you slide through the intersection because you hit that patch of ice,” Bures said.

Those icy patches can be hard to spot, so if you can’t avoid being out on the roads make sure you are giving yourself plenty of time to arrive at your destination.

“Watch your speed and watch out for other drivers around you; make sure that they are going to come to a stop and they are stopping completely before an intersection, and give yourself time to stop also,” Bures said.

If you see officers responding to crashes on the side of roads, make sure you are moving over and following traffic directions.

