LFR battling structure fire in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 4000 block of East 2nd Place, just outside of East Loop 289.

LFR received the call at 3:36 p.m. after multiple reports were called in about visible smoke issuing from a home.

Crews immediately entered the structure for search and rescue but had to quickly exit the home due to the rapidly deteriorating conditions.

We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

