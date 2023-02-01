Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

LFR battling structure fire in East Lubbock

LFR received the call at 3:36 p.m. after multiple reports were called in about visible smoke...
LFR received the call at 3:36 p.m. after multiple reports were called in about visible smoke issuing from a home.(Peyton Toups | KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 4000 block of East 2nd Place, just outside of East Loop 289.

LFR received the call at 3:36 p.m. after multiple reports were called in about visible smoke issuing from a home.

Crews immediately entered the structure for search and rescue but had to quickly exit the home due to the rapidly deteriorating conditions.

We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 62/82 rollover
Rollover near Wolfforth leaves 1 Ropes ISD student dead, another injured
Hwy 62/82 crash
Crash on Hwy. 62/82 leaves woman dead, 7-month-old injured
3 killed, 1 injured in Tuesday morning rollover west of Brownfield
Temperatures will remain in the teens and low 20s tonight and warm slightly in the central and...
First Alert Weather Days continue as winter storm moves through Texas
Emergency crews are responding to a major crash on SH 114, west of Mallard Rd. near Smyer.
One killed in crash on SH 114 east of Smyer

Latest News

Winter Weather Advisories, Watches, and Warnings
FAWD: Dangerous Winter Storm Conditions Continue
Icy Conditions road sign
Law enforcement urging drivers to slow down on icy roads
FILE - This image provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas death row...
Man who fatally shot Dallas officer in 2007 faces execution
I-27 police pursuit
Man barricaded in vehicle after cross-county police pursuit, SWAT called