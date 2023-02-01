Man, 36, charged in attacks on LA-area drivers’ vehicles

Local Listings
The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit another car with the pipe.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 36-year-old man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to attacking motorists’ vehicles with a pipe this month on a Los Angeles area freeway, prosecutors said.

Nathaniel Walter Radimak was arrested Sunday in connection with assaults he is accused of committing on Jan. 11 while driving a Tesla Model X on State Route 2, the California Highway Patrol said.

Radimak is charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors including assault and vandalism, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit another car with the pipe. (KCAL, KCBS, DRONEZONE_LA, CNN)

He pleaded not guilty and was ordered back to court Feb. 14 for a preliminary hearing, the statement said.

The highway patrol said the assaults were recorded on a dashcam video, which showed that the Tesla did not have a rear license plate.

Other drivers came forward with accounts of attacks after video of the attacks was disseminated.

It was not immediately known whether Radimak has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

