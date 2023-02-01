Man barricaded in vehicle after cross-county police pursuit, SWAT called

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man is barricaded in a vehicle after a cross-county police pursuit Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit began just after 1:30 p.m. on Interstate-27 in Abernathy and has come to a standstill on Hwy. 84 near FM 835, according to authorities.

The chase has varied in speed from 30 mph to 100 mph, according to a release. Around 2 p.m., the vehicle has stopped in the middle of the highway.

Officials stated they have not been able to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle. He refused to exit while “brandishing a knife.” The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team has been called to the scene.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Please, check back later for updates.

