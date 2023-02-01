Man indicted accused of setting camper on fire with dog inside

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of setting his own camper on fire with his dog inside.

42-year-old Burl Johnson is charged with arson and animal cruelty.

On Oct. 11, 2022, firefighters responded to a structure fire in South Lubbock. A Lubbock police officer was called to the scene to investigate. Investigators determined the fire had spread to a nearby wooden fence, grass, a utility trailer and damaged a nearby motorcycle. A dog Johnson owned was also found dead inside the trailer camper they lived, according to police.

The victim told investigators police had already responded to the home prior to the fire because they had gotten into a verbal argument with Johnson. The victim owns the land the camper trailer was on.

On body camera footage Johnson can be heard saying “I wanted to burn the last thing that meant nothing to me” while speaking with the officer. Johnson was then arrested on scene.

According to police Johnson “recklessly tortured a dog in the habitation they both lived when igniting a fire, causing its death.”

Johnson is held on a $50,000 bond. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

