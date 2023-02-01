One Class at a Time: Ms. Clements at Lorenzo High School

LORENZO, Texas (KCBD) - Casey Clements, an English teacher at Lorenzo High School, is the fifth 2022-2023 recipient of KCBD’s ‘One Class at a Time’ $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.

After meeting Ms. Clements, it became clear why she was chosen and where she would spend her money.

“Actually, spend it on my students”, she said. “Because I want them to work in class, I want them to be r4eady to work in class. I give them everything we use in class and it will go a long way to notebooks.”

Although, Ms. Clements is usually the one teaching in her classroom; like English and Writing, she says she has also learned a few things from her students.

Ms. Clements said, “I used a quote on vulnerability. I had a kid who talked about ‘vulnerability is not infallibility’. She went on to say, “I was inspired. Anything with emotion can propel a writer into getting that reader to understand.”

Casey Clements has taught in Lorenzo for two years and in Lubbock ISD for 26 years before that. Which led her to choose the non-profit, New Directions Early Learning Center to receive the matching grant.

“The daycare where my room was situated, the girls and boys took their babie into the daycare every morning, and pick them up.” Clements said, “I know that the ladies in the daycare are our beginning, they’re our genesis. They do alot of work with those babies to make sure that they’re successful, as they grow.”

Monica Davis, Director of the learning center told KCBD, they have children of teen parents and LISD staff. Ages range from newborn to four years old, so as the program grows, so do the needs of the center.

Davis says, “Things like bibs, things that get used everyday. Things we just need more of or for the teachers who might want a few extra things on their wishlist that we haven’t been able to get.”

As far as new teachers, Ms. Clements had this advice for them.

“When you want to be a teacher, you’re in a group of kindred spirits. They are gracious, giving people every single day. The only reason I have any success is because people along the way have guided me, loved me and pushed me. So, I want them to know they can stand on the shoulders of giants.”

