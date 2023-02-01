Local Listings
Police asking for public’s help in identifying suspects in Central Lubbock robbery

Lubbock police
Lubbock police
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in the identification of four suspects and the vehicle they were in during a Central Lubbock robbery.

On January 31st, 2023 Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 4300 block of 23rd Street at 6:48 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears three black males and one unknown male arrived in the 4300 block of 23rd St. in a light colored passenger car. Three armed, black males exited the light-colored car and approached two victims as they were sitting in their vehicle.

The armed, black males robbed the victims and fled the scene in their light-colored passenger car. One victim was assaulted during the robbery and was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers could be eligible for a reward and can remain anonymous.

