Settlement for Celsius Fitness Drinkers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Celsius fitness drinks skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. They claim to improve your physical performance and increase your heart rate and overall function to boost your weight loss.

That’s the theory.

But now, a class action lawsuit over all those claims could get you some money if you bought into it.

The high caffeine beverages are promoted as free of preservatives.

That’s the claim that was challenged in court.

So now, if you bought a Celsius beverage or mix anytime between January of 2015 to November 23rd of 2022, you may get some money.

With a proof of purchase, you may receive up to $250.

Even without a receipt, you could get a $20 payment.

But you need to submit your claim soon, by February first. You can do that by going to https://claims.celsiusclassactionsettlement.com/Claim/ProductSelection?uuid=4b00e4c7-97e7-4350-95ff-5c92c3282645.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.