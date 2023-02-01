Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Settlement for Celsius Fitness Drinkers

By Karin McCay
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Celsius fitness drinks skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. They claim to improve your physical performance and increase your heart rate and overall function to boost your weight loss.

That’s the theory.

But now, a class action lawsuit over all those claims could get you some money if you bought into it.

The high caffeine beverages are promoted as free of preservatives.

That’s the claim that was challenged in court.

So now, if you bought a Celsius beverage or mix anytime between January of 2015 to November 23rd of 2022, you may get some money.

With a proof of purchase, you may receive up to $250.

Even without a receipt, you could get a $20 payment.

But you need to submit your claim soon, by February first. You can do that by going to https://claims.celsiusclassactionsettlement.com/Claim/ProductSelection?uuid=4b00e4c7-97e7-4350-95ff-5c92c3282645.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 62/82 crash
Crash on Hwy. 62/82 leaves woman dead, 7-month-old injured
Hwy 62/82 rollover
Rollover near Wolfforth leaves 1 Ropes ISD student dead, another injured
School weather cancellations
Ice accumulations prompt school delays, closures
Jonathan Dean Shadden, 33
Man accused of running over woman near downtown Lubbock bar arrested
Lubbock ISD administrators say they take several factors into consideration before delaying or...
‘Not an easy decision:’ Lubbock ISD explains process for canceling or delaying school for bad weather

Latest News

Despite being born with a rare birth defect, Callie Noble doesn't let the inability to swallow...
‘God had a bigger plan:’ Lubbock family sharing journey to raise awareness for rare birth defects
Dr Tetyana Vasylyeva is leading the study at the Texas Tech University Health Science Center to...
Dr Tetyana Vasylyeva receives grant to study, help reduce medication errors
Source: KCBD Video
Deadline to register for Celsius Beverage Class Action Settlement
Source: KCBD Video
Helping patients avoid medical errors