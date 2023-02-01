Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Subject arrested in Hwy 84 standoff

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Millington Lederyl Fields is in custody after surrendering to law enforcement following a pursuit and eventual standoff with SWAT on HWY 84.

Fields was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, reckless driving, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No injuries were reported during this incident.

A man is barricaded in a vehicle after a cross-county police pursuit Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit began just after 1:30 p.m. on Interstate-27 in Abernathy and came to a standstill on Hwy. 84 near FM 835, according to authorities.

The chase had varied in speed from 30 mph to 100 mph, according to a release. Around 2 p.m., the vehicle was stopped in the middle of the highway.

Officials stated they had not been able to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle. He refused to exit while “brandishing a knife.” The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called to the scene.

Eastbound and westbound traffic has reopened.

This is a developing story. Please, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 62/82 rollover
Rollover near Wolfforth leaves 1 Ropes ISD student dead, another injured
Hwy 62/82 crash
Crash on Hwy. 62/82 leaves woman dead, 7-month-old injured
3 killed, 1 injured in Tuesday morning rollover west of Brownfield
Temperatures will remain in the teens and low 20s tonight and warm slightly in the central and...
First Alert Weather Days continue as winter storm moves through Texas
Emergency crews are responding to a major crash on SH 114, west of Mallard Rd. near Smyer.
One killed in crash on SH 114 east of Smyer

Latest News

DPS troopers are investigating a rollover east of Lubbock involving seven people.
DPS: 7 people involved in east Lubbock Co. crash, some seriously injured
Winter Weather Advisories, Watches, and Warnings
FAWD: Dangerous winter storm conditions continue
Icy Conditions road sign
Law enforcement urging drivers to slow down on icy roads
FILE - This image provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas death row...
Man who fatally shot Dallas officer in 2007 faces execution