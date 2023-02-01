Local Listings
Wednesday morning top stories: 3 Lubbock men killed in Terry County rollover

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Three Lubbock men killed in rollover

Ropes student dies in crash

Alec Baldwin charged

  • Prosecutors charged actor Alec Baldwin and Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting on the set ‘Rust’
  • If tried and convicted, they could face six and a half years in prison
  • Read the latest here: Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charge in set death

