Wednesday morning top stories: 3 Lubbock men killed in Terry County rollover

Three Lubbock men killed in rollover

Three Lubbock men died in a rollover west of Brownfield yesterday morning

Another passenger is hospitalized at UMC in Lubbock

Here’s what we know: 3 killed, 1 injured in Tuesday morning rollover west of Brownfield

Ropes student dies in crash

A Ropes ISD student died in a rollover on Highway 62/82 near Wolfforth

Police say the driver who suffered serious injuries hit a patch of ice and lost control

Read more here: Rollover near Wolfforth leaves 1 Ropes ISD student dead, another injured

Alec Baldwin charged

Prosecutors charged actor Alec Baldwin and Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting on the set ‘Rust’

If tried and convicted, they could face six and a half years in prison

Read the latest here: Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charge in set death

