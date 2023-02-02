5 hospitalized in Lubbock after deadly crash in Lea County

LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Five people are hospitalized in Lubbock after a fatal three-vehicle crash in Lea County northeast of Lovington.

Just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, New Mexico State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview Rd.

Investigators say a Ford truck driven by a 46-year-old woman tried to cross at the intersection of Prairieview Rd. and U.S. 82 when the pickup was struck by a Tahoe driving southwest. Police say a Ford Escape traveling behind the Tahoe also collided with the Ford truck.

Passenger of the pickup 58-year-old Melinda Kay Shaw died at the scene of the crash. The driver and 10-year-old girl passenger were injured and airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock.

A 41-year-old male driver of the Tahoe, a 38-year-old female driver of the Escape, and 12-year-old boy passenger were all taken to an area hospital and later airlifted to a Lubbock hospital.

The conditions of those injured in the crash are unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation. NMSP say everyone involved in the crash were properly wearing seatbelts.

