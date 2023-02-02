Banana Boat recalling sunscreen over trace levels of benzene

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A certain ingredient, benzene, is forcing the recall of another product packaged in an aerosol can.

This time, Banana Boat is expanding its recall to include four batches of its hair and scalp sunscreen spray due to trace levels of benzene. That chemical compound is part of what makes gasoline smell like gasoline.

It is also found in cigarette smoke and labeled as a cancer-causing agent.

While benzene is not an ingredient in the product, it is produced from the propellent used to spray the sunscreen from the can. Dozens of hair care products using an aerosol can have already been recalled for the same reason.

For questions about the Banana Boat recall, contact Edgewell Personal Care at 1-888-686-3988 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

